Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $19.90 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) received a $19.90 price objective from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

GOLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306,112. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

