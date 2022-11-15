Barrington Research Trims 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 1,772,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

