Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.