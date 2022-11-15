BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading Down 5.4%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.75. 798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

