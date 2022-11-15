Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 763,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.67. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $92.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

