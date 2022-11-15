Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

