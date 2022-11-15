Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $224.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

