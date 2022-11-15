BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Guggenheim

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.71. 280,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,930. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $392.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.