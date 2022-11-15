Beldex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $139.40 million and $1.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.97 or 0.07397047 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00079887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00062864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023469 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.