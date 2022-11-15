BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.17% from the stock’s current price.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

TSE:BLU opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.48. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.60.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.