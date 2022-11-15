BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.17% from the stock’s current price.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
TSE:BLU opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.48. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.60.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.