Bend DAO (BEND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212,388.66

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $40.80 million and $212,388.66 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00585374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.78 or 0.30491184 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

