Benjamin Sun Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coupang Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 9,678,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,434. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coupang by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,937,000 after buying an additional 906,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,660,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,771,000 after buying an additional 825,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

