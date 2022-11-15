Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $474,482.75 and last traded at $468,232.75. Approximately 2,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $466,600.00.
Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424,234.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $435,617.72.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
