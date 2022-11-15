Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $474,482.75 and last traded at $468,232.75. Approximately 2,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $466,600.00.

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424,234.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $435,617.72.

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, insider Gregory Abel acquired 23 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,384,135.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,585,015.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $408,005.87 per share, with a total value of $9,384,135.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,585,015.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,279,415 shares of company stock worth $204,158,211.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

