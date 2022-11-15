Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.19. 6,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,723. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,141. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

