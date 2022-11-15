Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.7 %

BAM stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,317. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

