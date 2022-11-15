Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dover Price Performance

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

