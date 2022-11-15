BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.68) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 3,449,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,921,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

