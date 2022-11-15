BigCommerce (BIGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC):

11/7/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BigCommerce was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $692.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 181,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 165,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

