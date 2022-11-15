Binance USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.19 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion and approximately $8.22 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00578022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.57 or 0.30102646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 23,180,130,279 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

