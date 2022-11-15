Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Bird Global has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $86,156.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 273,310 shares of company stock valued at $117,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 66.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

