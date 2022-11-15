BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.80 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006106 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002318 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008435 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

