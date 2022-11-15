BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 512,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,022. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
