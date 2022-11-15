BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 585,840 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth $2,014,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 879.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 159,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 143,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 84.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 106,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MYD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

