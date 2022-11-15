Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $128.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 11 Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Blackstone by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 218,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

