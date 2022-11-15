Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLNK. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 1,197,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,339. The company has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.09. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $58,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $157,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

