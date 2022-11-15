Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 1,197,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,339. The firm has a market cap of $748.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.09. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.