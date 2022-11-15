Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Block were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Block by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Block by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Block by 329.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,661 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE SQ opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $241.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

