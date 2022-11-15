Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BSGAR remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.89.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,987 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.