Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of BJDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 52,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.47.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

