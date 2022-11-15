BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Up 0.3%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.51. 393,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 175,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.64.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.
