BMO Capital Markets Raises ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$5.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABC Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.57.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

ABCT traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.11. 4,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.98.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.