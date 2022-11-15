BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 3315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

