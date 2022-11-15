Boot Barn Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 754 call options.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,165. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

