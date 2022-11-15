Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 534 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 33,025.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

