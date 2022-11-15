Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of OC stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

