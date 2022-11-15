Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. ESG Planning grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

