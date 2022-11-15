Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,208 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ORIX by 11.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 50.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

