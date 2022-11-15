Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 97 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $347.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average is $341.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.