Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

EL opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

