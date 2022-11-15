Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

