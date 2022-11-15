Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 247,459 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,459 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Magna International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

