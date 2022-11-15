Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADI opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

