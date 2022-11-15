Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of New York Times worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 18.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 152.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times Announces Dividend

NYSE NYT opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

