Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 26,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded up $7.52 on Tuesday, reaching $131.33. 67,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.37.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

