Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.10.

PH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,172. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

