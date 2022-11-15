Boston Family Office LLC Buys 905 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $311.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.