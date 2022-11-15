Boston Family Office LLC Buys 9,599 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

