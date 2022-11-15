Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,347 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. 33,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

