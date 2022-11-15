Boston Family Office LLC Sells 11,555 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,919. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

