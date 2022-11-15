Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.38. 145,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

